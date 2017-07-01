Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Out of lineup Saturday
Maxwell is not in the lineup Saturday against Atlanta.
Maxwell gets a standard day off following an 0-for-4 day at the plate with two strikeouts during Friday's series opener. Josh Phegley will earn the start in his stead.
