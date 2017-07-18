Maxwell is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Rays, Joe Salvatore of KCBS Radio reports.

He has cooled off of late, hitting .176 with a 28.6 percent strikeout rate over his last 34 at-bats, and will sit against lefty Blake Snell. Josh Phegley will start behind the dish and hit eighth, as is typically the case against southpaws.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast