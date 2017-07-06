Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Productive day at plate Wednesday
Maxwell went 1-for-2 with a two-run double, two walks and a run in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the White Sox.
The 26-year-old backstop has been wielding a hot bat since being called up from Triple-A Nashville, with Wednesday's effort bringing his line to .333/.400/.417 over the 40 plate appearances he's logged since returning on June 22. Maxwell is validating the club's decision to part ways with trusted veteran Stephen Vogt, whose bat has found new life in the National League since the move, but who was scuffling at the plate with Oakland.
