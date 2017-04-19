Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Raps out two hits Tuesday
Maxwell went 2-for-3 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.
The backup catcher got the start behind the dish while Stephen Vogt slotted in as the designated hitter. Maxwell's pair of singles were his first two hits of the season and represent an extension of the success he enjoyed in his first 101 major-league plate appearances in 2016, a stretch in which he slashed .283/.337/.402.
