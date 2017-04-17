Maxwell was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Monday.

Maxwell will take the place of Kendall Graveman on the roster, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday. The 26-year-old was off to a slow start at Triple-A Nashville, slashing just .208/.296/.375 across 24 at-bats. He'll likely operate as the third catcher with the A's, though it could end up being a brief stint.