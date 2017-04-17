Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Recalled from Triple-A
Maxwell was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Monday.
Maxwell will take the place of Kendall Graveman on the roster, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday. The 26-year-old was off to a slow start at Triple-A Nashville, slashing just .208/.296/.375 across 24 at-bats. He'll likely operate as the third catcher with the A's, though it could end up being a brief stint.
More News
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...