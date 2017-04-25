Athletics' Cesar Valdez: Headed up to big club
Valdez was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.
Valdez started one game for Oakland earlier in the season, during which he allowed three runs over four innings. However, he'll have the chance to improve off that rough outing as he heads back up to the majors. In a corresponding move, Raul Alcantara was designated for assignment.
