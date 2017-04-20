Athletics' Cesar Valdez: Officially added to A's roster
Valdez had his contract selected from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.
This move is simply procedural so that Valdez can step in to make a spot start for the injured Kendall Graveman (shoulder). The 32-year-old has impressed in two starts with the Sounds, sporting a 2.70 ERA and 0.80 WHIP across 10 innings. He'll look to carry that strong showing into Thursday's start against the Mariners. To make room for Valdez on the roster, Bruce Maxwell was sent to the minors and Marcus Semien (wrist) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list.
More News
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas make cases
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...