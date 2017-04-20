Valdez had his contract selected from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.

This move is simply procedural so that Valdez can step in to make a spot start for the injured Kendall Graveman (shoulder). The 32-year-old has impressed in two starts with the Sounds, sporting a 2.70 ERA and 0.80 WHIP across 10 innings. He'll look to carry that strong showing into Thursday's start against the Mariners. To make room for Valdez on the roster, Bruce Maxwell was sent to the minors and Marcus Semien (wrist) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list.