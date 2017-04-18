Athletics' Cesar Valdez: Officially named Thursday starter
Valdez was officially named the Athletics' starter for Thursday's game against the Mariners, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Valdez is set to have his contract purchased from Triple-A Nashville in order to make a spot start Thursday in place of the injured Kendall Graveman (shoulder). The 32-year-old has a 2.70 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 12:0 K:BB through two starts (10 innings) at Triple-A this season, but hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2010. Graveman is only expected to miss one start, so it will likely be a brief stint in the majors for Valdez.
More News
-
Can you wait out Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...