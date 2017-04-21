Athletics' Cesar Valdez: Serviceable in first major-league start since 2010
Valdez didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Mariners, giving up three earned runs on five hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out four.
Considering he'd last taken a big-league mound in 2010, Valdez acquitted himself reasonably well against an improving Mariners offense. He labored some, firing 76 pitches over his four frames. However, he did notch nine swinging strikes and did enough to bridge the gap to the Oakland bullpen. With Kendall Graveman (shoulder) still slated to return in time for his next start, Valdez is likely headed back to Triple-A Nashville.
