Play

Pinder (hamstring) ran the bases without setbacks Saturday and will repeat the drill for the next several games before starting a rehab assignment, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports. "I was running 100 percent out there," Pinder said. "I feel like I'm ready. I know there's still steps to take just to make sure I'm full go, but I feel great."

The rookie has been on the disabled list since June 24, but the ramp-up in activity level certainly indicates significant progress. Pinder was slashing .234/.289/.490 with nine home runs and 25 RBI over 159 plate appearances before the injury, but he could potentially return to a starting opportunity at second base if veteran Jed Lowrie is moved before the trade deadline.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast