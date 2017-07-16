Athletics' Chad Pinder: Baserunning session goes smoothly Saturday
Pinder (hamstring) ran the bases without setbacks Saturday and will repeat the drill for the next several games before starting a rehab assignment, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports. "I was running 100 percent out there," Pinder said. "I feel like I'm ready. I know there's still steps to take just to make sure I'm full go, but I feel great."
The rookie has been on the disabled list since June 24, but the ramp-up in activity level certainly indicates significant progress. Pinder was slashing .234/.289/.490 with nine home runs and 25 RBI over 159 plate appearances before the injury, but he could potentially return to a starting opportunity at second base if veteran Jed Lowrie is moved before the trade deadline.
