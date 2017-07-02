Pinder (hamstring) resumed running Sunday for the first time since hitting the 10-day disabled list, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

It's a positive step forward for Pinder, but with the Athletics having yet to announce a timetable for the infielder's return, it seems unlikely to count on him coming back before the All-Star break. Franklin Barreto will likely continue serving as the Athletics' primary option at shortstop for the time being.