Athletics' Chad Pinder: Homers in first start
Pinder went 2-for-4 with a solo homer against the Rangers on Wednesday.
Drawing his first MLB start of the year (at second base) thanks to Marcus Semien's DL trip, Pinder made a good impression. He doesn't have an exciting bat or a regular gig, but Pinder will most likely see some time at both second and short while he's up with the A's.
