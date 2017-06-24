Pinder was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a strained left hamstring.

Pinder was forced out of Friday's contest with the injury, and it's apparently serious enough to warrant a trip to the disabled list. It's a tough break for the 25-year-old, who was slashing .234/.289/.490 with nine homers in 47 games as a fill-in for the injured Marcus Semien (wrist). With A's top prospect Franklin Barreto called up to take Pinder's place and Semien nearing a return to action, this could very well mark the end of Pinder's time in the Athletics' starting lineup.

