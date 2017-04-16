Athletics' Chad Pinder: Recalled from Triple-A
Pinder was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.
With everyday shortstop Marcus Semien having been limited by a bone bruise in his wrist for the last few weeks, the Athletics decided to place him on the 10-day disabled list to hopefully resolve the issue. The team decided to bring aboard Pinder for some additional depth in the middle infield, though it's unclear if he or Adam Rosales will see the bulk of the starts at shortstop while Semien is out. Pinder didn't make much of an impact while making appearances in 22 games with the Athletics at season, slashing .235/.273/.373 with one homer and four RBI across 55 plate appearances.
More News
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Optioned to Nashville•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: To start playing outfield•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Launches three-run homer Friday•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Smacks first spring homer Saturday•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Returns to lineup Sunday•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Contract selected by A's•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...