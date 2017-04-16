Pinder was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.

With everyday shortstop Marcus Semien having been limited by a bone bruise in his wrist for the last few weeks, the Athletics decided to place him on the 10-day disabled list to hopefully resolve the issue. The team decided to bring aboard Pinder for some additional depth in the middle infield, though it's unclear if he or Adam Rosales will see the bulk of the starts at shortstop while Semien is out. Pinder didn't make much of an impact while making appearances in 22 games with the Athletics at season, slashing .235/.273/.373 with one homer and four RBI across 55 plate appearances.