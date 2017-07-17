Pinder (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Pinder was placed on the disabled list June 24 with a strained left hamstring but is nearing his return to the major leagues. He was able to hit in the cage and run the bases with no issues recently, so all that's left is for him to complete a short minor-league rehab assignment. He'll look to rejoin the Athletics near the end of July, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.