Pinder (hamstring) ran and hit in the cage Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The versatile Pinder started a running program earlier in the week and, according to Slusser, is moving much better as of Thursday. He'll likely continue to rehab through the All-Star break with the goal of returning early in the second half of the season.

