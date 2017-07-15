Play

Pinder (hamstring) is nearing a rehab assignment and will run the bases Saturday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Pinder has been out since June 23 with a strained hamstring. Assuming he feels fine after running the bases, expect him to go out on a rehab assignment next week, setting up a late July return for the versatile utility player.

