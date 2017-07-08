Bassitt (elbow) is likely to return to the Athletics as a reliever, Joe Stiglich of NBC Sports California reports.

Bassitt hasn't appeared at all in 2017, and the Athletics are concerned that he won't have enough time to stretch out as a starter. He has averaged as high as 93.0 mph with his fastball out of the rotation, so it's possible he could really bring the heat in a relief role. Bassitt is currently on a rehab assignment and will likely return a week or two after the All-Star break concludes.