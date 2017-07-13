Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Demolished in latest rehab start
Bassit (elbow) was rocked for four runs on six hits over 1.1 innings Wednesday night for High-A Stockton, Zack Bayrouty of the Stockton Ports reports.
Bassitt was singled to death, as none of the six hits he allowed went for extra bases. He was pounding the zone and just catching too much of it. Bassit threw 21 strikes in just 29 pitches, but just couldn't find a way out of the second inning. He remains on pace for a late-July return, likely in a relief role.
