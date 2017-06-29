Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Makes progress during rehab appearance
Bassitt (elbow) felt good following his inning of work Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bassitt still has a few more weeks to go before getting back to the big leagues, but the right-hander felt "as good as he has in quite some time" according to manager Bob Melvin. During his first rehab appearance since suffering a setback in late May, Bassitt was able to strike out two batters while facing the minimum at High-A Stockton. The 28-year-old is set to earn another one-inning outing soon.
