Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Next rehab appearance set
Bassitt (elbow) will make another rehab appearance for High-A Stockton on Sunday, Alex Simon of MLB.com reports.
Bassitt will put in a two-inning, 30-pitch stint Sunday if all goes according to plan, following a Wednesday outing in which he worked one inning and recorded a pair of strikeouts. Manager Bob Melvin added that the most likely big-league role for the 28-year-old right-hander in 2017 would be as a reliever, since sufficiently stretching him out for a starting spot at this point in the season would prove challenging.
More News
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Makes progress during rehab appearance•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Set to work one inning Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Set to throw simulated game•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Gets up and down Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: May return as reliever•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Set to return to mound•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...