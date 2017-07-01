Bassitt (elbow) will make another rehab appearance for High-A Stockton on Sunday, Alex Simon of MLB.com reports.

Bassitt will put in a two-inning, 30-pitch stint Sunday if all goes according to plan, following a Wednesday outing in which he worked one inning and recorded a pair of strikeouts. Manager Bob Melvin added that the most likely big-league role for the 28-year-old right-hander in 2017 would be as a reliever, since sufficiently stretching him out for a starting spot at this point in the season would prove challenging.