Bassitt (elbow) will make his next rehab appearance Sunday for Triple-A Nashville, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Bassitt took a beating his last time out for Nashville, as he failed to complete even two innings. This time, he's shooting for three innings and 45 pitches. If the Athletics choose to add Bassitt to their major-league roster following his rehab, expect him to serve as a long reliever in the bullpen.