Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Rehab assignment scheduled for Saturday
Bassitt (elbow) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with High-A Stockton over the weekend, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bassitt continues to work his way back from Tommy John surgery, and he remains hopeful to return to the big leagues this summer. He'll throw either three innings or 45 pitches during his first rehab appearance and should continue to ramp up his activity if all goes well.
