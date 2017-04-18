Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Scheduled for another simulated inning Wednesday
Bassitt (elbow) is scheduled to throw two simulated innings at extended spring training Wednesday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bassitt will throw 15 pitches per simulated inning. The 28-year-old seems to be progressing well and should be ramping up for a rehab assignment sooner than later.
