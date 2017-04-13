Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Set for simulated inning Friday
Bassitt (elbow) is scheduled to throw a simulated inning at extended spring training Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bassitt threw a successful bullpen session Monday and is ready to move on to the next step in his rehab. Barring any setbacks, he should be nearing a minor-league rehab assignment.
