Bassitt (elbow) is scheduled to throw a simulated inning at extended spring training Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bassitt threw a successful bullpen session Monday and is ready to move on to the next step in his rehab. Barring any setbacks, he should be nearing a minor-league rehab assignment.

