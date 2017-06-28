Bassitt (elbow) is scheduled to throw one inning for High-A Stockton on Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 28-year-old reliever has been shut down since late May following a setback, so Wednesday's outing will be his first official one in over a month, although he did recently throw a pair of simulated games. Bassitt is likely to be handled with an extra level of caution this time around, with the hopes of him eventually returning at some point after the All-Star break.