Bassit (elbow) will throw 45 pitches in a simulated game Monday in Arizona, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Bassit continues to stretch out as he gears up for a rehab assignment. He threw 30 pitches in his last simulated game, and once he starts to near a typical starter's workload, the Athletics will feel comfortable to send him on a rehab assignment. He remains on pace for a late-May return.