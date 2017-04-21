Athletics' Chris Bassitt: To throw longer simulated game Monday
Bassit (elbow) will throw 45 pitches in a simulated game Monday in Arizona, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Bassit continues to stretch out as he gears up for a rehab assignment. He threw 30 pitches in his last simulated game, and once he starts to near a typical starter's workload, the Athletics will feel comfortable to send him on a rehab assignment. He remains on pace for a late-May return.
