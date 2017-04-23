Bassitt (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sunday.

The Athletics acquired Ryan LaMarre from the Angels on Sunday morning and have elected to transfer Bassitt to the 60-day DL in order to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for their new acquisition. Bassitt is continuing to work back from Tommy John surgery with his sights set on returning this summer.

