Athletics' Chris Carter: Signs with A's, will start in minors
Carter signed a minor league contract with the Athletics on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
Carter will report to Triple-A Nashville to begin his career in the organization. He was atrocious with the Yankees this season, as he managed just a .201/.284/.370 batting line on 62 appearances. He hit 41 home runs for the Brewers in 2016, but he simply hasn't shown enough contact ability to warrant a major league roster spot this year. If he can get hot for Nashville, though, the A's might be willing to give him a shot.
More News
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....