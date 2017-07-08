Smith had his contract selected from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday and is slated to start against the Mariners.

Smith, who made 13 appearances with the A's as a reliever last season, owns a 3.16 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 74 innings with Triple-A Nashville this season and takes over for the injured Jharel Cotton (thumb). The 36-year-old righty will likely need a strong performance to remain with the team after the upcoming All-Star break, as it will be his first major-league start in 10 seasons of service.