Athletics' Chris Smith: Called up ahead of start
Smith had his contract selected from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday and is slated to start against the Mariners.
Smith, who made 13 appearances with the A's as a reliever last season, owns a 3.16 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 74 innings with Triple-A Nashville this season and takes over for the injured Jharel Cotton (thumb). The 36-year-old righty will likely need a strong performance to remain with the team after the upcoming All-Star break, as it will be his first major-league start in 10 seasons of service.
More News
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...