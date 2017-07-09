Smith delivered six innings in his first major-league start Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four over a no-decision against the Mariners.

Smith has mostly appeared as a reliever in the majors but was forced into duty with Jharel Cotton nursing a thumb injury. Smith, 36, could have a chance to earn at least another start after the All-Star break but might be safest for the club to keep at Triple-A Nashville as organizational insurance.