Athletics' Chris Smith: Posts quality start Saturday
Smith delivered six innings in his first major-league start Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four over a no-decision against the Mariners.
Smith has mostly appeared as a reliever in the majors but was forced into duty with Jharel Cotton nursing a thumb injury. Smith, 36, could have a chance to earn at least another start after the All-Star break but might be safest for the club to keep at Triple-A Nashville as organizational insurance.
