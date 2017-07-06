Smith will start Saturday's game against the Mariners, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 36-year-old has made numerous major-league appearances as a reliever, but this will be his first career start. He'll fill in for the injured Jharel Cotton (thumb), who was placed on the disabled list due to a blister. Smith will take on young right-hander Andrew Moore in the third game of the weekend series.