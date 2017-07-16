Athletics' Chris Smith: Will pick up another start Tuesday
Smith will start Tuesday's game against the Rays, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Athletics are likely keeping the fifth spot in the rotation warm for Jharel Cotton (finger), but since Cotton will need to make a rehab start at Triple-A Nashville this week, Smith will stick around in a starting role for a little while longer. The 36-year-old performed adequately in his season debut with the Athletics on July 8 against the Mariners, giving up three runs on six hits and one walk over six innings.
