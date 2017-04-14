Coulombe fired a scoreless inning in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Royals, issuing one walk.

The lefty has been reasonably effective over three appearances yet hasn't been very efficient, as he's thrown a total of 92 pitches over just four innings. It took him 22 to get through his one frame Thursday, but to his credit, he's turned in scoreless efforts in two of the aforementioned three trips to the mound. As one of only two southpaws in the A's bullpen at the moment, Coulombe figures to see a solid workload throughout the course of the season.