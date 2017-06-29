Coulombe allowed an earned run on two hits in Wednesday's 11-8 loss to the Astros. He also recorded a strikeout.

It was only the lefty's second two-inning outing of the season, with the first having come way back on April 5. Although Coulombe did see his 13-appearance streak of not allowing an earned run come to an end, he's been a highly valued presence in Oakland's inconsistent relief corps, as evidenced by his 1.98 ERA and 1.06 WHIP.