Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Allows five to Astros through five
Gossett (1-3) allowed five runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out just a single batter through five innings during Thursday's loss to Houston.
Gossett allowed just two runs through five innings, but he then surrendered three more in the bottom of the sixth frame without recording an out. Houston is a tough matchup, so it wasn't surprising to see the rookie struggle, and especially since he just faced the Astros on June 19. He sports a 5.57 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 5.6 K/9 for the year. Gossett projects to make his next start at home against the White Sox.
