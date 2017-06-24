Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Beats White Sox for first career win
Gossett (1-2) was charged with two unearned runs on five hits and one walk over six innings in a win over the White Sox on Saturday. He struck out five.
Since a six-run blowup in his first career start, Gossett has turned in back-to-back quality starts with just two earned runs allowed and an 11:1 K:BB over 12.2 innings. Gossett's fastball averages under 92 mph, but he gets good movement on the pitch, and he complements it with three decent secondary offerings (slider, curveball, changeup). He should get an extended look in the rotation.
More News
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Takes loss in quality start against Astros•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Gets lit up in major league debut•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Officially called up from Triple-A Nashville•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Will make MLB debut Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Stellar outing Monday•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...