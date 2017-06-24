Gossett (1-2) was charged with two unearned runs on five hits and one walk over six innings in a win over the White Sox on Saturday. He struck out five.

Since a six-run blowup in his first career start, Gossett has turned in back-to-back quality starts with just two earned runs allowed and an 11:1 K:BB over 12.2 innings. Gossett's fastball averages under 92 mph, but he gets good movement on the pitch, and he complements it with three decent secondary offerings (slider, curveball, changeup). He should get an extended look in the rotation.