Gossett allowed five runs on nine hits with no walks across five innings in a no-decision Tuesday against the White Sox. He struck out three.

All of the runs on Gossett's ledger came via the home run in this one, with Melky Cabrera sending a two-run blast over the fence in the third inning before Jose Abreu added a three-run shot in the fifth. He constantly worked from behind, throwing first-pitch strikes to just 13 of 24 hitters, and he allowed a season high in baserunners as a result. Gossett has now allowed five or more earned runs in three of his five starts this season and will carry a hefty 6.23 ERA into Sunday's matchup with the Mariners.