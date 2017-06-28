Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Set to start Thursday
Gossett was named the starting pitcher for Thursday's game against the Astros, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
With Jharel Cotton (finger) unable to take his next turn in the rotation until Saturday due to a lingering blister, Gossett had his scheduled start pushed up to fill the void. While the 24-year-old is coming off back-to-back quality starts, he's now set to face one of the best offenses in baseball when he toes the rubber against the Astros.
More News
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Beats White Sox for first career win•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Takes loss in quality start against Astros•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Gets lit up in major league debut•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Officially called up from Triple-A Nashville•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Will make MLB debut Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Stellar outing Monday•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...