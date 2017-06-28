Gossett was named the starting pitcher for Thursday's game against the Astros, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

With Jharel Cotton (finger) unable to take his next turn in the rotation until Saturday due to a lingering blister, Gossett had his scheduled start pushed up to fill the void. While the 24-year-old is coming off back-to-back quality starts, he's now set to face one of the best offenses in baseball when he toes the rubber against the Astros.