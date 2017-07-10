Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Struggles continue in loss to Mariners
Gossett (1-4) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four batters over 4.1 innings during Sunday's loss to Seattle.
The rookie has now allowed 13 runs through 14.1 innings over his past three starts. It's a concerning stretch, and especially considering he's only made 13 starts at the Triple-A level. Gossett has also allowed 2.4 HR/9 for the year, and his 6.23 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 5.9 K/9 aren't serviceable fantasy marks. At this stage of the game it's probably best to aim higher than Gossett in the majority of settings -- he doesn't appear ready for the majors.
