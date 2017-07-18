Gossett (1-5) gave up three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out three over seven innings during Monday's loss to the Rays.

Gossett tossed his third quality start in seven tries Monday, but proved that he is still susceptible to the long ball. With two more homers surrendered, the 24-year-old has now allowed 10 four-baggers in his first seven big-league starts. He'll look to keep the ball in the park during his upcoming scheduled start against the Mets on Sunday.