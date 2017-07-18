Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Suffers loss despite quality start Monday
Gossett (1-5) gave up three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out three over seven innings during Monday's loss to the Rays.
Gossett tossed his third quality start in seven tries Monday, but proved that he is still susceptible to the long ball. With two more homers surrendered, the 24-year-old has now allowed 10 four-baggers in his first seven big-league starts. He'll look to keep the ball in the park during his upcoming scheduled start against the Mets on Sunday.
More News
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Struggles continue in loss to Mariners•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Hit hard by White Sox in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Allows five to Astros through five•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Set to start Thursday•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Beats White Sox for first career win•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Takes loss in quality start against Astros•
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...