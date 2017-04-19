Mengden (foot) threw a bullpen session Monday and is scheduled for another session Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Mengden has been sidelined all season after undergoing foot surgery in February, but it seems that everything is going as planned in his recovery program. As long as the next bullpen session goes well, he seems to be in line to face live hitters in the next week or so, although a more detailed timetable should emerge following Thursday's outing.

