Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Set for Tommy John
Jefferies will undergo Tommy John surgery, Melissa Lockard of OaklandClubhouse.com reports.
This is a tough blow for the Athletics' second-overall pick (37th total) in last year's draft. Jefferies allowed six runs (two earned) across seven innings (two appearances) with Stockton before landing on the DL. He'll be out for at least 12 months recovering from the injury.
