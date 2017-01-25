Overton was designated for assignment Wednesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

The A's reunited with utility infielder Adam Rosales, but they needed a 40-man roster spot in order to make the transaction official. Overton ended up being the casualty after seven shaky appearances at the major league level in 2016. The former second-round pick was somewhat successful at each stop in the minors, although it seems like he'll be buried into an organizational depth role moving forward unless injuries strike the major league roster once more.