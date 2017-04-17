Doubront (elbow) could return from Tommy John surgery as a reliever, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Doubront is slated to return in June. A move to the bullpen could be exactly what the lefty needs. Although he has shown promise in a starting role thanks to his sharp stuff, Doubront has struggled with control issues throughout his career. In the bullpen, where he could go all out for a single inning and maximize the movement and velocity of his pitches, those control issues may be less of a hindrance. He'll be a long way from getting saves in Oakland, though, so his fantasy value is likely to be minimal.