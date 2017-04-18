Athletics' Frankie Montas: Bounces back from rough outing
Montas fired two scoreless innings in Monday's 7-0 loss to the Rangers, allowing a hit and a walk while recording two strikeouts.
On a night when the offense disappointed yet again, the 24-year-old right-hander's effort was a high point. Montas encouragingly bounced back from his poorest outing of the season, a one-inning stint against the Astros on Saturday in which he gave up two earned runs on three hits over one inning. Monday's two-inning stint was Montas' longest since he worked 2.2 innings in his first appearance of the season back on April 5, and it also marked his first multi-strikeout appearance. The hard-throwing reliever lowered his ERA by over a full run to 3.24 as well, and given his quick return to action after the aforementioned hiccup two nights prior, it appears he has the confidence of manager Bob Melvin.
More News
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Dominates in '17 debut•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Making strong case for bullpen spot•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Will likely be reliever this season•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Sharp in Cactus League debut•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Won't be stretched out by Opening Day•
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...