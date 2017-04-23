Montas earned his first hold of the season in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Mariners, firing a scoreless seventh inning and recording a strikeout.

The young right-hander needed a scant eight pitches, five of which he threw for strikes, to dispose of Mike Zunino, Jarrod Dyson and Mitch Haniger. Montas exacted some revenge on a Seattle squad that had touched him up for two earned runs just two nights earlier in the opening game of the series, and he now has a 9:3 K:BB over 10.2 innings across seven appearances.