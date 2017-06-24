Barreto has been added to Saturday's lineup against the White Sox, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

The 21-year-old will man second base and bat seventh against right-hander James Shields in his major-league debut. Barreto was originally slated to sit Saturday, but Jed Lowrie's scratch opened the door for Barreto to debut a day early. He admitted that he didn't get any sleep after learning of his callup and is running on adrenaline.