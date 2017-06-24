Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Added to Saturday's lineup
Barreto has been added to Saturday's lineup against the White Sox, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
The 21-year-old will man second base and bat seventh against right-hander James Shields in his major-league debut. Barreto was originally slated to sit Saturday, but Jed Lowrie's scratch opened the door for Barreto to debut a day early. He admitted that he didn't get any sleep after learning of his callup and is running on adrenaline.
More News
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Homers in major-league debut•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Set to debut Sunday•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Gets call to big leagues•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Could see call-up due to Pinder injury•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Could be midseason call-up•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Monster night Thursday•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...