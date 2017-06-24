Barreto was promoted from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.

Barreto becomes the most recent highly touted A's prospect to join the major-league roster after seeing Jaycob Brugman and Matt Chapman (knee) receive promotions earlier in the month. He'll take the place of Chad Pinder on the roster, as Pinder was recently sent to the disabled list with a hamstring strain. With the A's signaling towards a youth movement, Barreto should see his fair share of chances at shortstop while Pinder and Marcus Semien (wrist) remain sidelined, though It's unclear if Barreto will stick up with the big club once Semien returns from the disabled list. The Athletics' top prospect slashed .281/.326/.428 in 68 games (285 at-bats) with Nashville before being called up to majors.