Barreto went 2-for-5 with a single and a two-run homer in his major-league debut Saturday.

Despite running on fumes -- he admitted that he didn't sleep after learning of his callup -- Barreto muscled a home run off James Shields in his first career start. The 21-year-old packs a real punch despite standing just 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, as evidenced by his eight homers with Triple-A Nashville prior to his promotion. Barreto figures to see starts at second base and short while several of the A's veteran infielders are on the mend.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories